As real estate firms head into a new year facing profit margin compression, recruiting ambitions and challenging goals to expand market share, a free webinar for real estate brokers and agents unveils the “winning strategies” deployed by top firms and top producers in 2023.

Delta Media Group will explore what tools and strategies made its brokerage customers successful with a new webinar on Jan. 16, 2024: “Success Unveiled: Exploring Winning Brokerage Strategies and Agent Insights From 2023.” Registration is free at https://bit.ly/delta-webinar.

Delta stated that their webinar master, Franklin Stoffer, will discuss which tools agents use most frequently and how they use them to the maximum effectiveness and efficiency. Most importantly, Stoffer will provide advice on the best tools to tap into in 2024 to help brokerages and agents take their real estate business this year to its maximum potential.

“Staying ahead of your competition and remaining a top producer in your real estate market requires you to learn new skills and strategies consistently,” said Stoffer, Delta’s vice president of Sales. “The key to success in 2024 requires learning to leverage the latest marketing technology, including AI. So, if you want to make 2024 the best year your business has yet to see, this is a webinar you can’t miss.”

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1:00 pm EST. Agents and brokers can sign up for free here.