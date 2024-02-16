Inside Real Estate announced a wave of new product innovations and enhancements, as well as a look at their 2024 roadmap, designed to make it easy for their clients to increase productivity and profit through a fully connected front-to-back office ecosystem.

In a recent webinar for InsideRE clients, the company detailed innovative new enhancements to their platform solutions, as well as a preview of plans in development for future releases. More AI-powered productivity-enhancing solutions have been added including a revamped CRM experience that offers efficient and effective communication tools leveraging AI call scripts, email, and text generating capabilities. New designs and customizations for branded collateral and sites help customers “stand apart from the sea of sameness without the hassle of design or development,” said Ken Katschke, SVP of Product at InsideRE. In addition, an upgraded, complete back office technology suite creates a single workflow, boosting productivity, and driving brokerage and team growth with a best-in-class data-backed recruiting and retention solution.

The latest release and enhancements are designed to help agents and brokers:

Leverage AI, automation and insights, to create opportunities, and drive engagement so agents can focus on their most important activities.

Differentiate their business, brand and unique value props with design customization and workflows to help them stand apart.

Create clients for life, bringing the front office and back office operations together to seamlessly deliver value during the full homeownership lifecycle.

Find and align with a community of support to offer inspiration, motivation, and ample opportunities to come together and build connections.

“I am confident this will be a momentum-building 2024, and the businesses that lean in, focus on the fundamentals, and set themselves ahead of the competition will capitalize on the opportunities that await,” said Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of InsideRE. “As much as ever, we are taking our role as technology partner seriously, and are laser-focused on delivering the technology, tools, support, and connections, to help our clients find success and stay ahead.”

InsideRE stated they are rounding out their 2024 innovation roadmap with a keen focus on fostering a strong community, peer-to-peer enablement and elevated customer support experiences. Mastermind events, peer coaching programs, new certifications to maximize ROI, and a highly touted user conference in April, called UNITE will all be available this year.

To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.