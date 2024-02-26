Keller Williams Realty has partnered exclusively with Coursera, a leading online learning platform, to offer the KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate. Within two to four months, the foundational program can prepare users with or without a college degree or industry experience for a career in real estate.

“Two powerhouses in education—Keller Williams and Coursera—are joining forces to empower individuals to build rewarding careers in real estate,” said Meredith Maples, senior director of Keller Williams University.

Powered by the new partnership, the company stated that the KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate comprises 124 hours of world-class content, including videos, readings, assessments, and hands-on projects. The certificate encompasses five core courses: The Principles of Real Estate; Sales Fundamentals; Establish Clients for Life with Buyers; Establish Clients for Life with Sellers; and Manage a Real Estate Business.

“This is one of the most comprehensive foundational real estate education programs available on the market today,” said Maples. “The KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate caters to aspiring individuals and licensed agents, offering essential foundational training for success in an industry that provides limitless opportunity.”

Over 142 million registered learners come to Coursera to learn job-relevant skills from 300 leading universities and industry partners. KW stated their certificate is part of a portfolio of more than 40 entry-level professional certificates designed to help learners become job-ready. One in four completers of these professional certificate programs secured a new job, according to Coursera’s 2023 Learner Outcomes Report.

“This new partnership enables us to train the next generation of real estate agents and leaders at an unprecedented scale,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer of Coursera. “This program provides an accessible entry point for anyone interested in the industry. Keller Williams’ top agents teach you exactly what it’s like to be a real estate agent, help you master the skills you need to succeed, and provide a pathway to a fulfilling career.”

KW stated that the new certificate allows aspiring individuals to fully explore a real estate career prior to committing to pre-licensing education and a new career. Upon completion of certification, Keller Successful Career Opportunities in Real Estate will provide scholarships to eligible individuals in qualifying areas for pre-licensing education.

“This certificate will put aspiring real estate agents in a stronger position than ever before as they embark on a new career,” said Maples.

To learn more about the KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate, visit coursera.org.