Imagine you could start a team in 2024 with every possible advantage: access to the best real estate coaches and business leaders across the entire globe; a database of 10,000-plus recently captured leads with hundreds more added every month; the best website, marketing and CRM technology available; a full-time staff of writers, designers, marketers, videographers/photographers; and unlimited funding to test new marketing initiatives and build new tech.

What could you accomplish?

That’s exactly what Carly Carey is doing on Vancouver Island.

Carey is a RE/MAX agent focused on the luxury Vancouver Island real estate market and the wife of well-known tech entrepreneur Morgan Carey, founder of Real Estate Webmasters Inc. (REW). This year, after several years as an individual agent, she will start a new team: the Carly Carey Real Estate Team.

“Because we have Real Estate Webmasters powering my technology and marketing, thousands of leads are coming in. And it’s just me. When I attend conferences and meet with our network, people like Gary Ashton (No. 1 Team in the World for RE/MAX) always tell me to start a team. Now that I have put the time in as an agent and built up my network, it’s time to take the next step. Also, 2024 is going to be a huge year in terms of opportunity,” says Carey.

“A lot of agents are leaving the business due to market pressures and media convincing them it’s going to be a tough market,” she adds. “And it is. But what I’ve learned from my mentors and coaches is that success is made in down markets, and there is no better time to build market share.”

In the beginning, the Careys had an idea, which began with Carly Carey getting licensed. Not only would it be convenient for their thriving real estate investing business, but it would provide valuable insights to Real Estate Webmasters on what it means to be an agent—the challenges, the opportunities, the processes.

Imagine the case study surrounding building a luxury brand from scratch using only REW.

So that’s what they did. Within her first full year as a licensed agent, Carey closed over $10M in real estate sales, and her website was the highest-trafficked real estate website in her market, claiming hundreds of first-page rankings in Google in the process.

After just a few short years, https://www.carlycarey.com has generated well over 10,000 leads (and this is for just a single agent). It’s far too much to handle for one person and an assistant. And it’s far too much opportunity to ignore.

So it was time for Carey to take the next step: starting a team. This would also provide the next case study for REW.

“We have already shown that we can walk the walk with Carly’s agent case study, and we have learned so much about real estate by her having been an agent. Can you imagine what we can learn if we start a team? The value to Real Estate Webmasters is almost without measure,” says Morgan Carey.

“It’s especially important this year as we have launched our new REW Deals transaction management software,” he adds. “Our goal is to create the best real estate tracking and accountability CRM on the planet, and having real-world data (in real-time) will give us the advantage over all other real estate technology platforms.”

Carly Carey and her team plan to dominate their local real estate market. That’s already a win. But the unique twist to this project is that Real Estate Webmasters plans on documenting every step and measuring every success (and every failure) in order to share the results of their efforts with the tens of thousands of REW platform users so that they too can implement this roadmap and generate tens of millions of dollars in extra transactions in 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.