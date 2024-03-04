Plants can brighten up your home and have a calming effect, but some species are dangerous to dogs and cats. If you’re a pet parent, here are some things you should know about selecting houseplants.

Avoid Plants That Can Harm Your Pet

Dogs and cats are curious, and they sniff and taste unfamiliar objects. If you bring a plant into your home, assume that your pet will want to inspect it, and possibly nibble on it.

Certain plant species are toxic to dogs and cats. If your pet eats a plant that it shouldn’t, the effects can range from vomiting and diarrhea to organ failure and death.

Before you bring a new plant into your house, do some research to make sure that it’s safe for the type of animal you have. Common species that are harmless to humans can be hazardous to pets. Some plants won’t make your pet sick, but they can still cause harm. For instance, cacti and other species with prickers and thorns are not good choices for homes with pets.

Choose Safe Plant Species

Ferns, palms, spider plants, peperomias, African violets, and succulents are generally safe for animals. Some of these are broad categories that include several species, and some of those species can be hazardous to your pet’s health.

This is why it’s critical to conduct research before you buy houseplants. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, provides information about safe houseplants online.

Use a Non-Toxic Fertilizer

Even if a plant itself is safe for animals, the fertilizer that you use might not be. A pet can get sick if it consumes a plant that has been treated with fertilizer. Before you buy fertilizer to use on your houseplants, make sure that it’s pet friendly.

Keep Plants Away From Your Pet

Put houseplants in areas where your pet won’t be able to reach them. Placing plants on high shelves can keep your dog away, but a determined cat might find a way to get to them. Hanging planters from the ceiling might be a better solution.

Get Professional Advice

If you need help selecting plants that will be safe for your pet, consult your veterinarian or visit a local nursery. Your veterinarian can give you advice on how to keep your pet from eating houseplants. An employee at a nursery can tell you how much sunlight and water different species require and help you choose plants that will thrive in your home.