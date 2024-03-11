In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Back to Basics: Business-Building Skills That Never Fail”—panelists Art Obleton, Jr., REALTOR® at eXp Realty; Kelly Sand, REALTOR® at CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty HomeVest Team; and Abby Waltz, national director at Homes for Heroes, discuss the strategies, skills and fool-proof approaches every agent should know, learn and utilize for long lasting business success.

This webinar was sponsored by Homes for Heroes and moderated by Creig Northrop, CEO and founder of Northrop Realty.

Key takeaways:

Panelists took attendees back to the basics of business success, offering insights into the core principles of success, including:

The 3 C’s to close a sale: Care: Your clients won’t care what you know until they know that you care. Consistency: Keep your day-to-day tasks, marketing and practices in sync. Confidence: Showcase your knowledge and experience through best practices, data and services.

The power of mindset: Staying positive and focused on the day-to-day systems, processes and tools will ensure success in your business.

Understanding the value of your sphere of influence: From gifts to gratitude, it pays to stay connected with past clients, gaining valuable referrals and impactful testimonials.

Teamwork makes the dream work: Instead of competing with your team members, collaborate and highlight specialties, ultimately completing transactions seamlessly and successfully.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“It’s important to focus on the 20% that gives you the 80% results. Identify where your business comes from, and simply focus on that. And insulate your mind with positivity. Your attitude determines your altitude.” – Art Obleton, Jr. , REALTOR® at eXp Realty

“Going back to basics comes down to consistency and reliability in your work, your systems and your processes. Every person that walks through the door needs to have the same experience, and we need to set that expectation, and either meet or exceed it.” – Kelly Sand , REALTOR® at CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty HomeVest Team

“It is about mastering your craft, creating an impact by doing revenue-generating activities, participating in continuing education and getting yourself to where you need to be as a successful real estate specialist.” – Abby Waltz , national director at Homes for Heroes

