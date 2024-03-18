Earlier this month, I had the privilege of attending the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention, where we immersed ourselves in learning, rejuvenation, and celebration. Our theme: HERO. We departed feeling inspired and invigorated, and my aspiration is for us to embody this superhero mindset in our endeavors.

Come along as I share a personal story about a hidden hero, revealed during my speech on March 11. Let’s embrace our roles as the heroes our communities crave, the champions our loved ones deserve and the stalwarts our businesses depend on.

So, what’s the message? Believe in yourself and others, for mentorship and support can be the catalyst for greatness. Embrace challenges, cultivate confidence and strive to uplift those around you. You have the power to shape your reality and inspire positive change.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.