Property Highlights:

Location: Woodside, California

Listing Price: $110 million

Features: 74-acre estate with seven residential properties

Added Appeal: 100-plus yard Roman pool, lily pond, three swimming pools and numerous opportunities to create, build and personalize five of the seven residences.

Once the cherished summer retreat of the enterprising Fleishhacker family of San Francisco, Green Gables emerged as a visionary creation following the aftermath of the 1906 earthquake. Spanning an impressive 74 acres and still within the esteemed Fleishhacker lineage, this historic property, now on the market for $110 million, boasts a rich legacy and an array of spectacular features.

Located in serene Woodside, California, this captivating estate embodies a vision of enduring elegance and architectural brilliance. With Mortimer Fleishhacker Sr. at the helm, the estate flourished through a strong collaboration with renowned architects Charles and Henry Greene. Together, they crafted a masterpiece that seamlessly fit into the landscape while introducing groundbreaking features. Green Gables became a hub of innovation, boasting several California firsts like gunite walls, a unique swimming pool and a charming shingle roof reminiscent of English cottages.

Throughout its history, Green Gables has welcomed guests from European royalty to global leaders. From hosting the United Nations’ 20th-anniversary gala, to its present-day appeal as a corporate getaway or sprawling family retreat, the estate remains a captivating destination. With seven residences, extensive gardens and sprawling woodlands, Green Gables offers a sanctuary of tranquility and luxury. Alongside its charm, potential homeowners have numerous opportunities, including vast lands for farming and endless options for personalization and growth.

Green Gables offers a unique chance to own a slice of California’s rich heritage. Whether you’re dreaming of a peaceful corporate retreat in Woodside or a sprawling family getaway, the options are endless. RISMedia spoke to listing agent Mauricio Umansky of The Agency about this expansive residential compound, its rich architectural history and more.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Mauricio Umansky: The exceptional fifth-generation offering featuring a remarkable combination of beautiful homes, extraordinary gardens and breathtaking natural beauty now beckons the next chapter of its remarkable story. With seven residences currently boasting a total of 34 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms—the property encompasses an impressive 23,900 square feet with numerous possibilities for expansion and redevelopment. Green Gables Estate is a testament to timeless luxury and grandeur, all conveniently located with prime access to the world of venture capital, tech headquarters and renowned educational institutions. It’s a step back in time while also a crown jewel of California’s forward-thinking and innovative business culture.

JM: Tell us about some of the unique historical or architectural elements that would appeal to homeowners seeking a distinctive and storied property.

MU: A masterpiece envisioned by renowned architects Charles and Henry Greene, Green Gables harmoniously blends the charm of English and Italian countryside with the captivating allure of California’s distinctive wooded landscape. The bounty of elegant spaces provides the perfect opportunity to host retreats, social events and cultural gatherings. The estate also offers the inspiring opportunity to be self-sustaining and serve as a leading example of ecological innovation. With ample spaces and opportunities to expand with sustainably designed residences, structures, pools, gardens, vineyards and other environmental masterpieces, Green Gables will indeed be the ultimate architectural muse for the right owner.

JM: How do the property’s amenities cater to the needs and preferences of families as a potential residential compound?

MU: Sprawling across the vast landscape are incredible gardens, groves and rolling hills—a picturesque backdrop that feels more like a fantasy than reality. The estate boasts its own reservoir, water rights to nearby Kings Mountain, three swimming pools as well as a breathtaking 100-yard Roman pool and a tennis court. The property also features countless spaces for outdoor entertainment venues and a glorious vegetable and flower garden. Additionally, the estate is complemented by its fabulous climate, with moderate days and refreshing nights thanks to the Pacific Ocean’s moderating breezes.

JM: What residential advantages does Green Gables offer in terms of lifestyle, community and access to amenities for potential homeowners?

MU: Situated just 20 minutes from San Francisco, it offers a peaceful retreat while providing easy access to local amenities and attractions. Residents can indulge in top-tier culinary delights at the nearby Michelin-starred restaurant, The Village Pub, or explore the many vibrant communities of nearby San Francisco. Woodside is also renowned for its equestrian-friendly community, with a vast network of horse trails that wind through the area, providing endless opportunities for equestrian pursuits. Nearby trails and roads are a haven for cyclists seeking a healthy day in the Silicon Valley sun.

JM: In what ways does the estate balance serene seclusion with convenient access to Silicon Valley’s urban amenities and technological epicenter?

MU: While the estate is an oasis of peaceful seclusion, it also benefits from its seamless proximity to urban amenities and rapid access to the world’s de facto headquarters of technological innovation, venture capital and advanced education. The epitome of timeless luxury living lies within this magnificent estate, offering the opportunity to create a new legacy that will distinguish future generations.

For more information, please visit https://www.theagencyre.com.