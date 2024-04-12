Destinations by LeadingRE, the new development marketing program powered by Leading Real Estate

Companies of the World®, is pleased to have Soneva Villa Ownership in its collection of fine developments. This month, we explore what makes Soneva so extraordinary and highlight one of their luxury properties in the Maldives.

Justin Kingsley

Group Director

Soneva Villa Ownership

Tell us about the history and philosophy of Soneva Villa Ownership.

Soneva made history in 2011 as the first company to offer luxury real estate for sale in the Maldives to foreign buyers. Soneva Villa Ownership was launched at the request of our “Soneva enthusiasts,” or repeat guests of our resorts, who wanted to enjoy the many benefits of our world-renowned hospitality while creating a bespoke home-away-from-home that they can enjoy for many years to come.

How does Soneva prioritize sustainability?

Sustainability has always been at the heart of Soneva’s ethos, from sourcing sustainable materials and pioneering “waste-to-wealth” practices to working in partnership with our local communities. We are proudly 100% carbon neutral. Each of our resorts have their own organic gardens. By growing our own fruit, vegetables and herbs, not only do we have fresh, delicious ingredients for our restaurants, but we also reduce our reliance on importing produce over long distances.

How does Soneva Villa ownership work?

Ownership at Soneva Jani is leasehold, in accordance with Maldivian law. Private residences are purchased on a sub-lease basis during the leasing period of the island between Soneva and the Maldivian Government.

What makes the Maldives so appealing?

With balmy tropical weather, tranquil turquoise seas and a remote yet convenient location, the Maldives is the ideal setting for island living. It offers incredible weather throughout the year, with nearly eight hours of sunshine every day. Surrounded by the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, it is accessible from many of the world’s major travel hubs, with direct connectivity to the Mid-dle East, India, Europe and the Far East, and networks that extend to the Americas, Africa and Australasia.

Tell us about Soneva Jani.

Soneva Jani is nestled within the tranquil waters of the Noonu Atoll on Medhufaru Island. It is one of the world’s lowest-density resorts, with just 51 over-water and seven island residences. The largest and most luxurious villas in the Maldives, each is designed for the ultimate privacy, space and breathtaking ocean views. Prices range from $4,400,000 – $45,000,000.

Find this and more exceptional new developments from around the world at https://www.destinationsbyleadingre.com.