As we approach graduation season, you may be looking for the perfect gift for the grad in your life, whether they are venturing into the real world or continuing their education. Tech gadgets are always a great gift, and can help to make post-grad life a little easier. From computers to help with the job hunt or taking notes in class, to a smart TV they can use to sit back and relax, here are some gift ideas for the tech-savvy graduate.

Laptop

Post-grad, having a computer that is reliable and powerful is a must-have, whether they are looking to pursue further education, freelance or start their job hunt. When choosing a laptop, performance is a key consideration—processor, RAM, high-resolution display. Battery life, portability and connectivity are also crucial when choosing a laptop. Also, it is smart to have an idea of which type of system the graduate prefers. Depending on their goals, they may prefer working in a Windows operating system, or need the creativity and performance of a Mac.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Working, traveling, studying…these are all tasks that can utilize noise canceling headphones, blocking out unwanted noise and creating a peaceful environment no matter where your grad goes next. Explore options with cushioned ear covers and adjustable headbands to provide a comfortable fit, and consider both wired and wireless options, depending on their preferences.

Smart Watch

A smart watch is a great tool for not only staying connected and organized, but healthy, too. While post-grads may be starting a new year of studies or a new job, their health may take a backseat. This stylish accessory can help them track their health while keeping them up-to-date with their calendar and connected to their classmates, teachers, bosses and friends. There are so many options for smart watches, including custom faces and interchangeable bands, so they can be styles to match many personal tastes.

Smart TV

Whether your graduate is moving into a new dorm room, apartment or home, a smart TV offers them some sanctuary to sit back and relax from work or school. Smart TVs have the ability to connect to the internet and other portable devices, such as smartphones or tablets, and access to popular streaming services. They come in nearly every size, so you can choose an option that fits into their lifestyle and new space with ease.

Portable Charger

For those grads on the go, whether off to their new job or to class, a portable charger is an essential gadget to carry. With more accessibility through smart phones, watches and other electronic devices, having a reliable source of power is important to keep these items charged and ready to use at all times. There are many sizes available, and many options to fit in pockets, purses, backpacks and more. Consider the power outputs, including USB and USB-C ports, and any others that their smart devices may need.