United® Real Estate has announced a merger between Stryve Realty, based in Fort Worth, and United Real Estate | DFW Properties, based in Grapevine, solidifying its foothold in North Texas.

The combined operations include two offices in Fort Worth and one in Grapevine under the United banner. The move expands United | DFW Properties to more than 200 agents servicing the region. Stryve Realty founder Shawn Buck will support brokerage services and organizational growth as Associate Broker, Strategic Growth Partner moving forward, the company noted.

Buck comments, “This partnership is the right move at the right time. The brokerage industry is quickly evolving. United is empowering agents and teams to build their own brands and run their businesses according to their needs. It’s a bottom-up instead of a top-down management approach. My agents will benefit from United’s level of brand recognition, top-notch technology, training, referral network, healthcare plans and retirement, to name a few. They’re poised to provide a superior level of service.”

Managing Partner/President, Andy Bearden, states, “We are coming alongside Shawn, adding to and enhancing his tools, technology and support. We are taking his resources to the next level. I believe he will find he’s in business with good partners who care about their agents, and we think the same way about him. There are many brokerage leaders like Shawn who could benefit from a conversation with United.”

This is the second merger in 12 months for United | DFW Properties, following its October 2023 merger with Insight Realty, which added approximately 100 agents to the agency. Stryve Realty’s 60 agents and existing Fort Worth office expand United’s service footprint and support services for agents and consumers.

Principal Broker and Partner of United | DFW Properties, Brenda Cole, underscores the synergistic union, “With this merger, we are making a positive impact on the lives of our agents. I could not be happier to bring Shawn and Stryve Realty into our circle and show United to others. We are excited to have a larger family to share with and to learn from. We have gained a new team of commercial and residential agents, added a new office in Fort Worth, expanded our agent support team and increased our value to agents and consumers.”

Rick Haase, president of parent company, United Real Estate, explains, “We are thrilled to have Shawn and his agents join United Real Estate in the DFW market. Shawn’s deep caring for his agents and clients, as well as his standing in the local real estate community, make him a perfect fit for our organization and his new role. As is always the case when new talent joins our company, there is a reciprocity of learning from each other. With this merger, we are raising all boats.”

