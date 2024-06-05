Corcoran Reverie has announced that Michael Bonaguro—a mortgage industry veteran and musician—has joined Corcoran Reverie’s Nashville brokerage as a new agent. With a 20-year career in the mortgage industry as the owner of 1st Choice Mortgage Solutions in Franklin, Tennessee, Bonaguro brings experience and understanding of the local real estate market to the brokerage’s clientele.

Bonaguro stated that before his career in the real estate industry, he first worked in music. He received a publishing deal and an experience playing guitar on a session for Barry Gordy at Motown Records in Detroit, Michigan. Bonaguro’s first song, “I Knew Her,” was recorded by The Camel Drivers.

Bonaguro also formed the acoustic trio Bittersweet—later, BayLeBrook—with his wife and friend and performed background tracking for many artists, he shared. Their songwriting skills secured them a deal with RCA Records under the name Baillie And The Boys, producing 10 Top Ten Billboard Country Singles and multiple award-winning albums. Bonaguro continues to tour as an original member of Baillie And The Boys.

Transitioning into real estate, as the owner of 1st Choice Mortgage Solutions Bonaguro stated he has helped clients navigate the complexities of the mortgage process with ease and confidence.

“Michael Bonaguro’s extensive success in both the mortgage and music industries makes him a valuable addition to Corcoran Reverie,” said Chris Grimes, managing broker of Corcoran Reverie’s Nashville campus. “His unique blend of business acumen and creative spirit aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service and fostering a vibrant community.”

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our team,” added Hilary Farnum-Fasth, broker and owner of Corcoran Reverie. “His diverse talents and deep connections in Nashville will enhance our ability to serve clients with excellence.”

For more information, visit https://www.corcoran.com/corcoran-reverie/3.