Property highlights:

Location: Los Angeles, California

Listing Price: $26 million

Features: 1.5-acre luxury compound with eight bedrooms, 16 bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Epitome of California living with resort-style amenities including a zero-edge infinity pool, sports court and outdoor entertaining areas.

In the storied neighborhood of Brentwood, where Hollywood’s glittering history mingles with contemporary glamor, you’ll find a residence as legendary as its surroundings. From silver screen icons like Marilyn Monroe to modern-day superstars like LeBron James, Brentwood has long been a magnet for the rich and famous seeking refuge from the spotlight while remaining close to the action. Just moments from Sunset Boulevard’s neon glow and the lavish greens of the Bel Air Country Club, this exciting property stands as a testament to luxury living—offering an oasis of opulence in the heart of one of Los Angeles’ most iconic neighborhoods.

Inside this architectural marvel, soaring ceilings and meticulous craftsmanship set a tone of unparalleled sophistication. Expansive windows seamlessly integrate outdoor scenery, revealing manicured grounds and a captivating infinity pool. Lavishly appointed interiors feature bespoke lighting, marble flooring and custom finishes. The chef’s kitchen flows into generous living spaces and a chic dining area with a sleek wet bar. Upstairs, a lavish primary suite awaits, while the lower level offers entertainment with three additional ensuite bedrooms and a sprawling entertainment zone. Terraced gardens reveal guest houses, fire pits and the potential for a sports court, providing endless opportunities for leisure and relaxation.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, who shared insights into the property’s architectural achievements, its role as an entertainer’s haven and more.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Myra Nourmand: 499 Halvern embodies the epitome of an entertainer’s paradise. Nestled on nearly one acre of lush land within the prestigious Brentwood neighborhood, this property exudes exclusivity with its discreet gated entrances and an array of opulent amenities. Upon stepping into the lower level, visitors are greeted by a sprawling entertainment haven featuring a lavish wet bar, a cozy fireplace and an impressive six-person-sized movie theater. Outside, the terraced backyard offers a plethora of guest accommodations, including a charming one-bedroom guest house and an additional guest residence boasting lofty ceilings and a convenient powder room—a haven for hosting. Multiple expansive outdoor lounge areas adorned with inviting fire pits and an impeccably equipped outdoor kitchen set the stage for unforgettable gatherings and al fresco dining experiences. Soak in LA’s year-round warm weather in the sparkling zero-edge infinity pool and its expansive sun-drenched deck. For those with a penchant for sports, the option for a sports court further elevates the outdoor experience, completing the ultimate entertainment oasis.

JM: How have historical or notable ownership details of the property shaped the current appeal and value of the estate?

MN: The property, formerly owned by Paul Morton, co-founder of the highly successful Hard Rock Café, has undergone several transformations through several different owners. Today, 499 Halvern Drive is a remarkable compound with sophisticated contemporary interiors, and set against a stunningly diverse backdrop that includes the iconic Getty Center museum, snow-capped mountains and the Los Angeles cityscape. While its notable ownership history adds intrigue to the property, the property’s true allure is its prime location. 499 Halvern Drive is tucked away, north of the iconic Sunset Blvd, in a special alcove of Brentwood, one of Los Angeles most coveted neighborhoods. This special neighborhood is quieter and less traveled, and properties there have more land. This makes it the perfect property for someone who seeks privacy but wants room to entertain and relax.

JM: What architectural features distinguish this property and enhance its panoramic views and modern ambiance?

MN: 499 Halvern Drive is a testament to architectural mastery and features lofty ceilings, intricate embellishments and expansive windows that frame awe-inspiring views of Century City and the Getty Center. The architect intentionally designed all three levels to include floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that showcase lush forests and meticulous landscaping. The public rooms are extremely spacious and open, which showcases the view from almost any room where you are entertaining guests. You are never looking into someone’s yard, you are always looking into the views. Additionally, the lowest level is more intimate with a screening room and bar that spills out to the amazing yard.

JM: How do Brentwood’s lifestyle, community and nearby amenities enhance this property’s appeal to luxury buyers seeking urban convenience?

MN: Brentwood, widely regarded as one of LA’s most coveted and affluent neighborhoods, is home to countless movie stars and UHNWI. Halvern’s location is five minutes from designer boutiques, great restaurants, Brentwood Country Mart, San Vicente where people ride their bikes, and the highway if you need to go deeper into Los Angeles. Although it’s country living at its best, you have the perks and all the bells and whistles of a high-end neighborhood. Icons like Marilyn Monroe, Joan Crawford and Steve McQueen were drawn to the neighborhood’s laid-back feel and privacy, despite being moments away from iconic Los Angeles attractions like Sunset Boulevard and the Bel Air Country Club. Additional notable Brentwood residents include Travis Scott, LeBron James and Tobey Maguire.

