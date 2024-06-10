Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced the inclusion of RealScout to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.

LeadingRE stated that RealScout streamlines the process of keeping buyers and sellers informed with relevant market updates, listing alerts, and home valuation reports, enhancing client interaction and pipeline expansion with minimal agent intervention. Additionally, agents benefit from insights and alerts regarding client behavior, ensuring they stay informed about significant conversion opportunities.

“RealScout isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer for real estate professionals. With its seamless integration and intuitive interface, it empowers agents to effortlessly connect with clients, deliver valuable insights, and capitalize on immediate sales opportunities,” said LeadingRE Vice President of Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

“This partnership has been in the making for a long time,” said Andrew Flachner, president of RealScout. “For years, many of the largest LeadingRE members have relied on RealScout to nurture and convert more business. We’re excited to take this relationship to the next level and bring our award-winning platform to the larger LeadingRE audience.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.