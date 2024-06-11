After taking home the top Rookie of the Year honors at RISMedia’s annual Power Broker event last November, Stacy Cole hasn’t let it go to her head. In fact, she says it’s the little everyday activities that combined with hard work and proper life balance, have added up to another successful year for her this past year, despite market challenges.

RISMedia recently asked Cole, an agent with Realty Executives Bay Group in Mobile, Alabama, what the last year has been like for her since winning the 2nd Annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year, sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, last year and what words of wisdom she has for anyone nominating themselves or a colleague this year.

Nominations may be submitted here.

Can you tell us about your last year in business since winning the 2023 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Award? What stands out from this past year to you, are you doing anything differently?

Business as usual since winning the 2023 Real Estate Rookie of the Year! I have continued to grow my business through following up with clients and continuing to keep my name in front of my past clients, whether it be a simple text or a card in the mail. It’s all in the follow ups, and making a lasting impression on the people you serve so they are sure to tell others about you.

You stated that there’s no part time in real estate and that it’s hard work but worth the effort – having been in the business for some time now, would you still offer that same advice to new agents in the business?

Absolutely! There is no such thing as a part time agent. Just last (Friday) night, I was wrapping up a multiple offer deal at 9:30 p.m., and now, on a Saturday, working on more offers. New agents, don’t get overwhelmed and burnt out! Make sure to take time away from work to refocus and reset. You are a better agent when you take care of yourself. I have since learned that taking time away from work is crucial, and much needed.

What words of inspiration would you have to anyone thinking about nominating themselves or someone else for the 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Award? Why should they participate, what has been the best part about receiving the honor?

The best part of receiving this honor is knowing that I worked so hard to achieve this. I never gave up. The early mornings and late nights paid off, and I’m still honored to be the 2023 Rookie of the Year. California was amazing and I still remember the night like it was yesterday, something I will never forget.

The deadline to nominate is fast approaching! Nominate your high-achieving agents now!

What does it take to make it to the finals?

Nominees for the 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. These are the proud representatives of this industry’s future!

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

