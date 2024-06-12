ERA Real Estate announced today its latest affiliation with Empire Real Estate Group, a staple of residential Rhode Island real estate.

Broker/owner Jimmy Ranieri first founded the firm 13 years ago. Now as part of the ERA® network, Ranieri stated that he and his full-service company’s affiliated agents will be able to utilize the ERA® brand’s business-building tools and up-to-date marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. With these tools at their disposal, Ranieri plans to scale up his current operations while maintaining the “boutique-style,” hands-on approach that his company is well-known for.

“I pride myself on being one of the hardest working people I know and truly committing myself to every person that walks through our door. Serving people has always been my natural calling and I have been fortunate enough to experience professional success thanks to that passion,” said Ranieri. “With that being said, I still want to be better and be able to handle needs at a larger scale. I’ve already onboarded a great group of people, so now I want access to the tools that can help elevate my peers even further. I believe that ERA Real Estate can provide us with those solutions. We get to maintain who we are, but we can operate on a much larger scale.”

While rapid growth is Ranieri’s primary goal, he stated that maintaining his company’s existing culture and name recognition is still paramount, which is what made him choose the ERA Powered® flexible branding option. This option allows companies to leverage their local brand identity and also benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a likeminded person such as Jimmy to the ERA Network,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “I perfectly understand what it means to make something for yourself as soon as you become an adult, and to see Jimmy’s path now paying off years later is truly inspiring. At only 19 years old, he was able to display not only an entrepreneurial spirit, but also a people-oriented mindset. The keys to succeeding in real estate come down to being a go-getter and understanding how to connect with people—two things that Jimmy is already an expert at. It’s so exciting to be able to provide Jimmy with a more robust infrastructure that allows him to have the extra bandwidth to take his company to the next level.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.