After weathering more than a year of turmoil and controversy at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Katie Johnson is set to address an elite group of residential real estate thought leaders during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., this September.

As NAR’s chief legal officer and chief member experience officer, Johnson will offer her insider’s perspective during the presentation, “The Legal Landscape: Where Are We Now…and How Do We Move Forward?” Among the topics she will address are:

The latest developments on commission-based lawsuits

– Insights into the DOJ’s involvement in industry litigation

– Updates on the roll-out of post-NAR settlement initiatives surrounding buyer agency

– Risk mitigation strategies for brokers and their agents

– The outlook for the legal landscape in 2025

Johnson has helped an embattled NAR navigate a host of challenges over the past year, including a leadership shake-up in the wake of allegations against former NAR President Kenny Parcell that put her own position in jeopardy. She persevered, however, to support the association throughout the October 2023 Burnett vs. NAR trial and eventual NAR settlement, and has most recently turned her focus to preparing the membership for rule changes scheduled to go into effect this August.

Joining NAR as a staff attorney in 2007, Johnson was promoted to general counsel and the association’s first chief member experience officer, overseeing legal compliance and professional programming for NAR members. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati, Master of Law from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and Juris Doctorate from Cardozo School of Law. Last August, Johnson was selected as a 2023 Fellow by the American Bar Association.

Johnson’s keynote presentation will take place on Thursday, September 5. RISMedia’s iconic CEO & Leadership Exchange runs September 4 – 6, and will be held at the historic Mayflower Hotel in the heart of the nation’s capital. The exclusive gathering of more than 400 real estate thought leaders will feature 100-plus brokers and experts participating in more than 25 presentations and panel discussions. Limited seats are still available. Click here to register and see the complete agenda.

