Gathering more than 400 of real estate’s top brokerage leaders and industry experts, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place September 4 – 6 in Washington, D.C., will feature not only a comprehensive educational agenda, but unparalleled networking opportunities, such as Mix, Mingle & Cruise on the Potomac, a can’t-miss reception made possible by Diamond Sponsor Homes.com.

Taking place the evening of September 4, the boat cruise along the Potomac River will provide stunning evening views of our capital’s monuments and landmarks. Guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and food stations, cocktails from one of two open bars, and their choice of two dance floors and DJs. An on-board 360° Photo Booth will be available to capture the memory-making moments. Transportation will be provided from the CEO & Leadership Exchange venue, the Mayflower Hotel, to the cruise departure dock.

Mix, Mingle & Cruise on the Potomac is just one of several valuable networking opportunities taking place during the CEO & Leadership Exchange. Attendees can also take advantage of the event’s Welcome Reception, Networking Breakfasts and Lunches, and RISMedia’s 2024 Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on September 5 where this year’s Newsmakers Hall of Fame will be inducted.

RISMedia’s iconic CEO & Leadership Exchange runs September 4 – 6, and will be held at the historic Mayflower Hotel in the heart of the nation’s capital. This exclusive gathering of thought leaders will feature 100-plus brokers and experts participating in more than 25 presentations and panel discussions, candidly addressing the imperative trends and issues that are reshaping the real estate landscape. Limited seats are still available. Click here to register and see the complete agenda.

