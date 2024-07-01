Above, Chad Griffith, left, and Dustin Griffith

Born and bred in Colorado, Dustin Griffith played five seasons of professional baseball before trading in his glove for a real estate license in 2007. As part of an established team almost from the outset of his new career, it was a natural, when brother Chad came into the business, for the pair to launch the Griffith Home Team, bringing on their first agent at RE/MAX Professionals in 2013.

“Chad and I have different personalities,” noted Dustin Griffith. “But we’ve always believed in family first, and our goal from the first was to create a team with that same sense of family togetherness.”

Serving the greater metro Denver area with 25 agents and three administrators split between two offices, the team ranks first in RE/MAX Colorado, closing 277 sides in 2023 with $185 million in volume. According to Dustin, they are on pace to close 400 sides this year.

Barbara Pronin: Twenty-five agents is a lot to manage. How do you and Chad divide the workload?

Dustin Griffith: The greater Denver area covers a lot of ground – from Fort Collins, the Larimer County Seat in the north to suburban Castle Rock in the south, which, incidentally, is listed as one of Money Magazine’s ‘Top Places to Live.’ I basically live and work in the northern half of our market and Chad lives and works the south. It covers an 85-mile distance.

BP: With 25 agents, how do you stay on the same page, much less pull together as a team?

DG: Chad and I are essentially CEOs of our own office groups, but we talk several times a day and our families are very close, and that’s the dynamic we bring to our work. The entire team meets every week, either by Zoom or in-person – and our meetings often turn into marathon sessions, with all of us heading out to lunch together afterward. We cover a lot of ground at our team meetings in terms of current business and new opportunity, but most of us have been together for a long time, so it’s always a warm and friendly environment. We look forward to these times like a family get-together. That’s just our style. It’s our culture.

BP: Does that make it more difficult to fit new agents into the team?

DG: We rarely take on newly licensed agents and we don’t actively recruit. We like for our people to have been through a few transactions before Chad and I move forward with the onboarding and training. The people we do bring on board are mostly referrals – some by our team members, some by clients or by other people who know us. So, they usually are a good fit for us. – and unlike a lot of teams, we have a very low rate of recidivism. Five of our agents have been with us from the beginning, and about 85 percent of the agents we’ve brought on are still here and part of the family.

BP: I’ll take a wild guess that’s one of the factors that makes you so popular in your market.

DG: Absolutely. Client referrals are our life blood, and they keep coming because we treat every client like family. Our concierge approach means unbeatable client care – professional staging, targeted marketing, personalized service – whatever you need to make your transaction timely and seamless. Our three operations managers are there to make sure of that, and we have our own mortgage and insurance companies as well. The truth is, our clients become part of the Griffith Home Team family, and they always will be.

BP: What does that mean, exactly?

DG: We touch our clients on average about 70 times a year – phone calls, birthdays, all the usual things, but most important, regular get-togethers – like our fall festival and concerts in the park – always well attended – and our signature event; Casino Night every February. We bring casino event professionals into a nice hotel, enjoy a great evening together – usually about 400 of us – and raise a few thousand dollars for a local charity. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and like a family reunion, it’s something we all look forward to.

BP: You and Chad have established a distinctive culture that flows through everything you do. What’s your best advice for others wanting to build a successful team?

DG: A team’s dynamic flows from the leader’s persona, so you need to understand what makes you tick first, and then take care in hiring people with the same drive and commitment. Chad and I don’t have 25 agents, we have 25 good humans – people who listen and understand their clients’ goals and who work hard to turn every transaction into a lasting relationship. It’s culture. Culture is everything.

To visit the Griffith team online, visit Griffithhometeam.com.

Griffith Team Listing

1538 Gentle Rain Drive

Castle Rock, Colorado

Listing price: $1,050,000

Offering the ultimate indoor/outdoor living, 1538 Gentle Rain Drive is the epitome of HGTV finishes in the coveted Blacktail at The Meadows. This beautifully upgraded residence is a true entertainer’s home, the entry greets you with an open floorplan showcasing abundant natural light, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded lighting, and designer finishes throughout. The floor-to-ceiling accordion glass doors in the great room welcome the outdoors in, expanding your living space onto a covered patio, with four-season shades, perfect for dining year-round. An attached TREX deck overlooks zero-maintenance turf, professional landscaping, and a new fence.

The well-appointed kitchen is a true showstopper, featuring soft-close white cabinetry, an oversized center island with pendant lighting, a stainless-steel appliance package, and beautiful veined granite counters. Retreat to your spacious main floor primary suite, boasting a sitting area, a huge walk-in closet with a custom closet system, and an ensuite 5-piece bath.

Additional living and entertaining space await in the finished basement, comprised of a huge rec room with a custom wet bar, a guest bedroom, and a remodeled bathroom with a Dreamliner shower. Additional features of this home include a main floor home office, a generous home gym, all new hardware throughout, an upgraded front door with smart locks, custom window treatments, and an attached 3-car garage.

Blacktail at The Meadows offers many resort-style amenities including access to The Grange & Tap House, pool, tennis courts, park, clubhouse, and trails system. 1538 Gentle Rain Drive is luxury living in the heart of Castle Rock.

To view the full listing, click here.