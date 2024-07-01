The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how agents can avoid ‘steering’ their clients and discussing commissions in a post-NAR settlement world. In addition, we look at how agents’ careers differ across the world, the effects of the NAR settlement in different states and a large exodus of loan officers from the mortgage industry.

On the Cover

The Compensation Conversation

How to Avoid ‘Steering’ in a Post-Settlement World

“I don’t have to offer commission to a buyer agent—why should I?” This simple seller question—one that is likely to become more common every day—is a potential minefield. In the aftermath of the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) settlement agreement, which will mandate the removal of compensation from MLSs starting next month, agents quickly pointed to these thorny conversations regarding compensation. What can or can’t you say when speaking about offers of compensation? And how do you communicate frankly with clients, who are relying on you to guide them, if you aren’t allowed to address these issues? While worries about this issue are well-founded, in this month’s cover story, we take a deep dive into the new era of buyer agency.

Highlights

Global Real Estate Agents: What’s Happening Where They Live and Work?

Real estate executives from Spain, Canada and Malaysia provide a detailed look at the real estate process outside the U.S.

States Face Unique Risks, Scrutiny as NAR Settlement Trickles Down

From eager local lawmakers to buyer-agent culture, different regions are taking different approaches to addressing settlement fallout.

Mortgage Industry Exodus: ‘Nearly Half’ of Producing Loan Officers Have Left the Business

In this exclusive feature, learn how lenders are adapting to survive a cutthroat market.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!