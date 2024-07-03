As strong headwinds continue to buffet residential real estate, principals from 17 of the industry’s top franchise brands will share insights and inspiration—along with hard truths—during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place Sept. 4 – 6 in Washington, D.C.

Taking part in keynote presentations, one-on-one discussions and panel sessions, the following brand leaders will take the stage at the historic Mayflower Hotel to impart much-needed wisdom in the face of challenges related to the commission lawsuits and settlements, as well as today’s turbulent economic and political environment. These seasoned executives will analyze the current state of industry affairs and share their strategies for adapting to secure a strong future.

Wednesday, September 4

– Rick Haase, United Real Estate

– Amy Lessinger, RE/MAX

Power Hour: M&A Strategies in an Unpredictable Market

– Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty

Level-Up Your Leadership: How to Lead Agents in Fraught Times

– James Dwiggins, NextHome

Real Estate’s New World Order: What the Future Holds for Industry Associations

Thursday, September 5

– Thad Wong, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

– Mike Miedler, CENTURY 21 Real Estate

– Todd Sumney, HomeSmart

The 2025 Playbook: Winning Strategies for the Coming Year

– Gino Blefari, HomeServices of America/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Mindset and Routine: The Key to Success in Business and Life

– Dave Liniger, RE/MAX

One-on-One With Dave Liniger

– Kendall Bonner, eXp Realty

Avoiding Legal Landmines: Safeguarding Your Business in Litigious Times

– Ginger Wilcox, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Training Under Fire: How to Mitigate Risk in Your Educational Line-up

– Alex Vidal, ERA Real Estate

Creating and Communicating a Next-Gen Value Proposition

– Marco Fregenal, Fathom Realty

Changing the Narrative: How to Handle Bad Press and Negative Media Messaging

Friday, September 6

– Kuba Jewgieniew and Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group

Blueprint for Building Future Leadership in Real Estate

– Laura O’Connor, JPAR – Real Estate

How to Explore and Expand AI to Your Advantage

– John Clidy, Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Stepping Up Agent Productivity

In addition to these national franchise leaders, the CEO & Leadership Exchange speaker lineup includes top executives from leading regional firms across the country, including Howard Hanna Real Estate Services leaders Helen Hanna Casey and Hoby Hanna; William Raveis Real Estate’s Chris Raveis; Douglas Elliman’s Scott Durkin; The Keyes Company’s Christina Pappas; Coldwell Banker regional leaders Jennifer Lind and Nykea Pippion McGriff; Compass regional leader Kimberly Harris Campbell; and many more.

As we move into uncharted territory, don’t miss this unprecedented opportunity to hear from the residential real estate’s most dynamic leaders. Limited space is still available. Learn more and register at https://events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange-2024.

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Sackcloth & Ashes

Host Sponsors

American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CRS Data

EXIT Realty

Final Offer

Homeowner.ai

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Realtor.com®

Real Grader

Realtors Property Resource®

REcolorado

ShowingTime+