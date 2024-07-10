JPAR has announced the addition of its newest franchise office, Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR in Chesapeake, Virginia. The office serves the vibrant Hampton Roads market, including Williamsburg, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk.

Under the leadership of broker/owner Keisha Rorie, Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR stated they are planning to leverage JPAR’s technology platform, training programs and support systems.

“At Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR, our mission is more than just providing exceptional real estate services. It’s about fostering a sense of community, guided by integrity, professionalism, and a deep commitment to client satisfaction. We strive to exceed expectations, empower our agents, and contribute positively to the communities we serve, creating a shared sense of belonging and shared values,” said Rorie.

“Welcoming Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR into our network is a significant milestone for us,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO of the JPAR Affiliate Network. “Keisha’s dedication to excellence and her deep roots in the community aligns perfectly with our core values. We are excited to support Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR in delivering outstanding service and achieving great success in the Hampton Roads market.”

For more information, visit https://grow.jpar.com/.