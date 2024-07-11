CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty and Realty Quest, Inc. have announced a strategic merger that marks additional Florida expansion for the brokerage.

“We’ve had the opportunity to work alongside Phil DeFronzo and Patti White through a very successful mortgage joint venture in AllPoints Mortgage. Their business insights and professionalism are unmatched,” said PJ Louis, C21 AllPoints general manager. “They’ve built a great real estate team in the Naples area. We share the same values and culture making it the perfect fit for our expansion into the Naples marketplace and extending our footprint in Florida. We look forward to a successful merger that will provide growth and truly benefit our agents and customers.”

Century 21 stated that this partnership will allow both companies to join forces and leverage each other’s strengths in order to provide their agent base and clients with the best tools and service.

Ryan and Kelly Peterson, sibling principals of Century 21 AllPoints, agreed with Louis’s sentiment.

“When assessing opportunities for growth within an established company we focus on the current culture within to see if it would be a great fit with AllPoints,” said Ryan Peterson. “Patti, Phil and their staff and agents truly are professionals who put the client first, following our AllPoints culture of People Above Everything. We see this as being a great opportunity for our company and clients. We have been coming to the Naples area for over 35 years from New England and understand this geographic real estate connection first-hand.”

“Collaborating with the AllPoints Leadership team was an easy decision for us. Ryan and Kelly Peterson, the owners of Century 21 AllPoints, have established a remarkable, agent-focused company with a culture that perfectly aligns with Realty Quest’s core values. We are both committed to providing growth opportunities for our sales associates and outstanding service to our clients. This partnership is truly synergistic, and I am excited to see what the future holds,” said Patti White, President of Realty Quest.

For more information, visit https://www.allpointshomes.com/.