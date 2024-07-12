RE/MAX has announced the affiliation of Utah’s Stratus Real Estate Solutions to the brand.. Now operating as RE/MAX Stratus, the 60 agents with the office will continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Wasatch Front.

Of the transition, Ernad Mehinovic, principal broker and local real estate expert, said that he “wanted to be with a leader in the industry, and that’s definitely RE/MAX.”

“The experience, the atmosphere and the culture that RE/MAX has is unbelievable and I am so impressed by the RE/MAX brand,” he continued. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how the agents will benefit. Being with RE/MAX won’t just help them do more business but will help them conduct business in a better way.”

Mehinovic said he aims to grow RE/MAX Stratus’s services with the affiliation by now offering his agents access to the brand’s enhanced suite of tools and marketing services.

“RE/MAX has the tools and systems and resources that agents need in today’s real estate environment,” he said. “I want to not only provide my agents what they need to best serve their clients but am also excited for the resources RE/MAX provides me as a broker/owner. Like they say, I’m in business for myself, but not by myself.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.