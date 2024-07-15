Century 21 Real Estate has announced its third annual fundraising effort in support of local communities served by the brand’s global network of independent agents and brokers.

Century 21 stated that in 2022 it reimagined its brand anniversary date as the first-ever International Day of Giving dedicated to showcasing the community giving efforts of the CENTURY 21 Network members around the world. Based on its success, the initiative was expanded to a full week in 2023.

This year, the company stated that CENTURY 21 Brand affiliates around the globe will once again host philanthropic activities during the week of July 21-26 to support causes important to the agents and communities including homelessness, food insecurity, disaster relief, education, health, the environment and more.

“People often remark that, as a profession, real estate is local and focused on supporting homeownership which is true. But this expression also describes the CENTURY 21 Network’s all-encompassing commitment to elevating the individual communities they serve,” said Mike Miedler, President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “Brokers and agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21 Brand don’t just serve their cities and towns, they live there, too, and work tirelessly to make them better places for everyone. Time and again we see our Century 21 Real Estate family step up to help their neighbors, friends and those underrepresented communities who are most in need.”

In addition to local brokerage efforts, the CENTURY 21 Brand as well as many of its independent brokerages have supported the Easterseals charitable organization for more than four decades.

“For the CENTURY 21 Brand, support of the communities we serve is part of our DNA and our 45-year-long commitment to Easterseals is a true testament to that,” said Greg Sexton, COO of Century 21 Real Estate who was appointed to the Easterseals National Board of Directors in 2023. “I am so proud of the relentless efforts of the brokers and agents within the CENTURY 21 Network as they not only raise money but drive awareness for the important work of this remarkable organization. Over the last year, I have had the privilege of working more closely with Kendra Davenport and her extended leadership team to create synergies that elevate the organization’s impact to more than 1.5 million people served by Easterseals each year.”

In 2023 the Century 21 stated that the system raised nearly $3.1 million for Easterseals, to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education and employment for people with disabilities, including veterans and senior citizens, bringing its lifetime fundraising total to $138.5 million. Throughout the year, companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 Brand host a variety of events to engage community members in support of Easterseals and other local charity organizations.

“As our longest-serving legacy philanthropic partner, the CENTURY 21 brand and its network have been stalwart supporters of Easterseals since 1979,” said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. “Forty-five years later, we continue to be amazed by the extraordinary efforts of the local brokerages affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand across North America– from annual fundraising campaigns to the unique charity events they put together. With the brand’s long-standing support, Easterseals is able to make great strides toward fulfilling its mission of enhancing quality of life and expanding local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities to the more than 1.5 million people it serves each year. Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.”

The CENTURY 21 global network’s events and volunteer efforts during the International Week of Giving will be highlighted via a #C21WithYou social media campaign across the brand’s owned channels and those of its franchisees throughout the week of July 21 – 26, 2024. Those looking to support the CENTURY 21 Brand’s mission of giving, can donate directly to the Easterseals organization at Easterseals.com/C21Giving.