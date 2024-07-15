As the broker in charge at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty, Christina Galbreath-Gonzalez is grateful for the resources and support the firm’s affiliation with the parent company brings—not only at a global level, but also in nurturing the growth of agents.

“Our association with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices provides an unparalleled level of global recognition and trust, which enhances our credibility and opens doors to extensive networks and opportunities,” says Galbreath-Gonzalez. “Locally, we tailor these global resources to fit the unique market dynamics of the Lowcountry, leveraging them to boost our visibility and effectiveness in the community.”

Enhancing the way the firm’s agents work begins with the brokerage’s integration of REsides—an independent and borderless MLS with a unique equity-ownership model. In addition to providing helpful resources like market stats, REsides makes things more organized and efficient for agents.

“These tools streamline everyday tasks, freeing up our agents to concentrate on what truly matters—building relationships and refining their craft,” explains Galbreath-Gonzalez. “This efficiency gain is critical, but perhaps even more significant is the impact on our agents’ development and confidence. With more time and better tools, our agents can pursue additional training, engage in more client interactions and develop stronger negotiation skills, all of which contribute to their professional and personal growth.”

What’s more, the analytics and insights provided by REsides also play a crucial role for success.

“By understanding market trends and consumer behaviors, our agents can make informed, strategic decisions that not only enhance their success rates, but also broaden their understanding of the real estate business,” adds Galbreath-Gonzalez. “This knowledge is empowering, fostering a sense of competence and mastery that is vital for personal growth. We can also do more things because of the efficiency.”

The efficiency benefits include having the ability to do things from a cellphone while seeing the full REsides system, helping agents put together presentations in minutes since all the information is at their fingertips.

Drilling down further, the forms and standards that REsides abides by are stringent, and that provides peace of mind that everything is accurate.

“If something comes up that doesn’t match with the tax records or past listings, we get notified,” says Galbreath-Gonzalez. “It’s a central spot where we can log in every morning, and everything is right there on the dashboard.”

Moreover, as both Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and REsides offer continuous training and professional development opportunities, Galbreath-Gonzalez notes that this ensures her agents are well-versed in the latest industry trends and technologies, helping the team stay ahead of the curve.

“As a broker, this also increases my time and flexibility,” she says. “I’m able to get to know each of our agents at both of our offices, plus be involved in the community.”

In that respect, Galbreath-Gonzalez is currently serving as president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Lowcountry, which she partially credits REsides with helping make possible.

“In essence, our partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and REsides doesn’t just position us to excel in the real estate market,” says Galbreath-Gonzalez. “It also builds a foundation for the continuous personal and professional growth of our agents. This holistic approach ensures that we’re not only meeting the expectations of our clients, but exceeding them as well.”

REsides provides an initial training program at its office and also offers additional recorded and live virtual trainings to ensure people are comfortable using the system.

“We have designated account managers, so we’re not getting a different person every time we call, and we have the same representative who is available by phone and email to answer any questions,” concludes Galbreath-Gonzalez. “They go above and beyond to make things easier for us.”

For more information, please visit https://joinresides.com.