Reliance has expanded its website services for real estate customers under its RELIANCEai marketing engine, at the center of which is the new social advertising tool called MediaBoosterAI.

This new digital advertising integration allows Reliance clients to activate ad campaigns promoting their active property listings to behaviorally targeted lists of potential buyers on both Facebook and Instagram, the company stated. Campaigns range from listing “events”—like open houses, price reduction, or recently sold properties—to general listing advertising. Future phases will roll out additional features of the MediaBoosterAI platform for brokerages looking to ramp up their recruiting efforts and company promotion.

“Using AI, a Reliance user’s listing’s characteristics are carefully analyzed to reach their targeted audience on Facebook and other social media, offering more than 2.5 times better performance than their closest competitor,” said Nick Villanti, COO of Reliance. “The sophistication and competitive edge that this new product offers our clients—and their respective customers—is unmatched in today’s real estate technology climate.”

The RELIANCEai marketing engine also now allows the tech company’s real estate clients to stay in front of their respective target audiences with personalized—and simplified—solutions straight from their Reliance CRM dashboard, the company noted. These tools include:

AI Copywriter

This month, Reliance also unveiled its new AI Copywriter tool. The chatbot—dubbed “RAI” for RELIANCEai—brings ChatGPT’s capabilities directly to Reliance users. This enables them to generate high-quality content for various sections of their websites and digital marketing, including homepages, bio pages, community and SEO pages, listing descriptions, blogs and emails.

By answering a series of simple, guided questions, Reliance stated that clients can create detailed prompts that are fed into ChatGPT, which then produce a Meta Title, Meta Description, h1 Title and Content Text for placement within webpages and email marketing. The generated content can be personalized or finessed to augment their website content, maximize their SEO performance, garner more traffic to their websites and ultimately, generate more leads.

“The potential for this to become a staple in the real estate marketing sector is immense, promising to be an invaluable asset for brokerages and agents,” said Villanti.

Full service white glove advertising

Reliance also now offers additional digital advertising solutions aimed at real estate teams and sales professionals at the top of their game, or aspiring to be, a release stated.

Reliance stated that its new Top Performer Packages give its clients access to affordable, curated ad campaigns that automate listings and foster existing client relationships from their Reliance CRM, while boosting brand visibility in targeted markets on widely viewed websites (like WSJ.com and ESPN.com, as examples), social media platforms and streaming TV networks.

The ads are targeted by location to consumers who have shown demonstrated interest in buying or selling real estate, or directly to an agent’s current database or audience. This hyper-targeting gives Reliance users the ability to strengthen existing relationships, staying top-of-mind for referrals and repeat business.

“We hear from brokerages all the time how inefficient and unproductive digital advertising and branding can be for them,” said Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance. “We see this as a full-service, white glove advertising solution for agents, teams, and brokers; one that allows our clients to have total turn-key access with minimal effort.”

For more information, visit https://www.reliancenetwork.com/.