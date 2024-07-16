The National Association of REALTORS® has announced RentRedi as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®. RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes.

As part of the agreement, NAR members can receive an exclusive six-month RentRedi subscription for $1, plus the opportunity to lock in a 50% discount on service renewals every six months.

“This partnership with RentRedi enhances our members’ ability to manage properties with efficiency and ease,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “We are committed to providing our members with essential tools that support their professional growth and operational success.”

Once signed up and subscribed, NAR stated that RentRedi users can start collecting rent, listing units, screening tenants, signing leases, managing repairs, signing up for accounting and more.

“As an industry leader, it’s important for RentRedi to align with other best-in-class industry leaders such as NAR,” said RentRedi co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Working alongside NAR opens the door to many collaborative initiatives, including positioning RentRedi as the go-to property management tool for real estate agents and their clients.”

To claim this benefit, NAR members can visit rentredi.com/nar to get their first six-month subscription of RentRedi for $1.