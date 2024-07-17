Motto Mortgage—RE/MAX’s mortgage franchise—has opened a new office in Nashua, New Hampshire, serving all markets throughout the state.

Motto Mortgage Sail Home is now open, marking the first ever franchise office location in the state for the Motto Mortgage brand. The company stated that the new office will provide homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the New Hampshire market.

Motto Mortgage stated that Sail Home is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by David Duplessis. Duplessis brings a multitude of mortgage knowledge to the brokerage with 35 years of industry experience under his belt, previously holding roles at companies including Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, HarborOne Mortgage, LeaderOne Financial, Preferred Mortgage Lending, and Luminate Home Loans, Inc.

“Motto Mortgage Sail Home offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Nashua,” said Duplessis. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market.”

Duplessis will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office, the company stated.

For more information, visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/.