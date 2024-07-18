United Country Real Estate has announced a partnership with Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), one of the largest real estate companies in Georgia in agent count and sales volume, to create United Country Premier Properties.

According to a release, this new venture combines the expertise and innovation of United Country Real Estate with the dynamic growth and educational excellence of Virtual Properties Realty. As a result of the resources of the founding partners, the company says United Country Premier Properties can offer unmatched expertise, knowledge and connections to help clients buy or sell real estate better than ever before.

“We are delighted to partner with Virtual Properties Realty to bring a suite of services specifically designed to address the unique needs of property owners and buyers of properties outside of the major metropolitan areas that have been developed over nearly a hundred years to any agent located anywhere in the state of Georgia,” said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Country Real Estate. “The incredible care and high-touch service that Steve, Jamie, Amy and the rest of the VPR team bring to their agents is unmatched. It comes as no surprise that they have grown to over 5,000 agents across Georgia and North Florida.”

The company shared that United Country Real Estate has a storied history, excelling in the sale of vacation and resort homes, waterfront properties, coastal homes, farms, ranches, development land, recreational properties and many other unique specialty properties. The company’s innovative approach to marketing to a larger audience and deep understanding of the market have made United Country a leader in the lifestyle real estate marketplace since 1925, the release stated.

“The launch of United Country Premier Properties has been very, very well received. After just a couple of presentations of the power of the United Country marketing program, we now have over 60 agents who have joined United Country Premier Properties,” said Steve Wagner, CEO of Virtual Properties Realty. “This new division of VPR will add yet another option for agents to join our firm and grow their real estate business to new heights.”

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.