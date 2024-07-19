As the commission lawsuits play out in court, the time to start revamping your firm’s approach to buyer agency is yesterday. From buyer contracts and presentations to educational and marketing materials, real estate leaders will be sharing hands-on strategies for preparing your buyer agents to do business safely and successfully in an upcoming panel at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange being held Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C..

Click here to register now!

The session, titled, “How to Revise Your Buyer Agency Game Plan,” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 12:05-12:35 and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion.

Gretchen Pearson

President and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Whitney LaCosta

President, Principal and Broker of Record for Howard Hanna-Coach REALTORS®

Jennifer Lind

Regional president of the West for Coldwell Banker Realty



Ken Baris

CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty

Joe Skousen

CEO of Inside Real Estate

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS Data

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Sackcloth & Ashes

Host Sponsors

American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CRS Data

EXIT Realty

Final Offer

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Milestones

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Real Grader

Realtors Property Resource®

REcolorado

ShowingTime+