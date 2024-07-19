As the commission lawsuits play out in court, the time to start revamping your firm’s approach to buyer agency is yesterday. From buyer contracts and presentations to educational and marketing materials, real estate leaders will be sharing hands-on strategies for preparing your buyer agents to do business safely and successfully in an upcoming panel at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange being held Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C..
The session, titled, “How to Revise Your Buyer Agency Game Plan,” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 12:05-12:35 and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion.
Gretchen Pearson
President and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties
Whitney LaCosta
President, Principal and Broker of Record for Howard Hanna-Coach REALTORS®
Jennifer Lind
Regional president of the West for Coldwell Banker Realty
Ken Baris
CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty
Joe Skousen
CEO of Inside Real Estate
Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!
