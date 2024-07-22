CoreLogic® has announced the release of a new MLS service for homeownership called OneHomeowner™. The service allows agents to invite homeowner clients to a private home portal where they can manage their home.

“Today’s clients have portals to manage their healthcare, personal finances and education, but there isn’t anything to manage their home,” said Kevin Greene, general manager of Real Estate Solutions at CoreLogic. “CoreLogic solves this problem with OneHomeowner. Just as importantly, it gives agents an effective tool to stay connected in a valuable way and deliver an exceptional homeowner experience to their clients for years.”

The first market to launch OneHomeowner is Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange, Inc. (WARDEX). WARDEX CEO Kim Everett said, “Our staff and board of directors believe that OneHomeowner will delight homeowners and help build stronger relationships with their Realtor®. OneHomeowner offers resources and insights including monthly monitoring of home value and equity, customized home management plans, access to a library of educational articles related to homeownership, recommended home improvement projects that could increase the value of the home and so much more. With this tool, agents can build loyalty and ensure they’re top of mind for future buying or selling opportunities.”

CoreLogic stated that OneHomeowner is the natural extension to OneHome™, the agent-invite-only search portal with over 20 million monthly visits, as agents transition their clients from sale to homeownership.

“OneHomeowner will deepen relationships between real estate professionals and clients between transactions by delivering services that clients cannot access on consumer property search sites,” continued Greene. “We expect that OneHomeowner will drive engagement and create a wellspring of repeat clients and referrals. For the first time, we’re extending our OneHome services beyond the transaction and helping agents develop clients for life.”

For more information, visit https://onehomeowner.com/agents/.