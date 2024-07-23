Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, hosted his Bold Predictions Mid-Year 2024 Real Estate Market Outlook on Monday, July 22, where he was joined by the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Chief Legal Officer Katie Johnson for a closer look at what’s taking place behind the numbers in real estate. Buffini and Johnson offered their expert opinions related to current market predictions based on data, research and analysis.

Buffini was clear in his educated estimates throughout the virtual broadcast, sharing with viewers how he believes agent count will continue to drop as a result of recent settlements. He also discussed his thoughts surrounding discounted fees and “cafeteria” models becoming commonplace in addition to how desperately the industry is in need for a radical change in hopes of newfound professionalism.

Kicking off the broadcast, Buffini noted that “there will be a significant reduction in the number of agents in the marketplace.” While NAR begins to bear witness to attrition, “80% of agents work with buyers,” he continued. “A good percentage of those are not going to have the professionalism or the intestinal fortitude to have a buyer commit to their compensation before they look at houses.”

Additionally, when it comes to buyer-broker agreements specifically, Buffini explained that he felt that agents had often told clients they worked for them free of charge prior to settlements, which “was an absolutely incorrect statement for years,” “totally used in the lawsuits…” and unprofessional.

Delving deeper, Buffini suspected that in the future, discounted fees and cafeteria models will be commonplace. “That’s people who are going to charge fees based on certain activities. This amount for showings, this amount for looking at houses, this amount for if I negotiate an offer for you, this amount if I actually help you with the transaction all the way through. That’s what’s called a cafeteria model,” which Buffini said “is just a lack of professionalism fawning over to what the perceived need in the marketplace is.”

Buffini’s next point centered around the radical need for professionalism across the industry, which is why he’s bringing to market the Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation training program. Used to help industry professionals attract and maintain customers, while charging appropriately and maintaining transparency, the CFSP will help agents stand out in today’s marketplace.

“The CFSP training separates the true professionals from the amateurs at a time when the industry is at a crossroads over agent compensation and agents’ perceived value,” Buffini said. “Working with a CFSP designee means buyers and sellers will understand how their agent earns their appropriate compensation while receiving unparalleled service throughout their transaction.”

The conversation continued as Johnson—Buffini’s highly anticipated guest—shared the goal of recent settlements with attendees, as well as what they mean for real estate professionals and consumers alike in the new era of compensation.

“We went into this litigation over five years ago with two goals in mind,” said Johnson. “We wanted to secure a release of liability for as many members association MLSs as possible in defending this decades-old practice, and we also wanted to preserve the choice for consumers regarding the real estate services and compensation…we think it achieved both those goals. It has that path forward, but it also shut down a number of copycat lawsuits that were proliferating across the country.

“(Commissions) were negotiable, and they continued to be negotiable, and as a result of the settlement, there will be more express communication around that. And so it gets back to building trust through excellent communication,” said Johnson.

Johnson went on to describe how commissions were always negotiable, although litigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and major media outlets may have had poor experiences themselves, or completely misunderstood the complexity of offers and compensation overall.

“The NAR policy has expressly stated that commissions are negotiable and are the independent decisions of the brokerage and their agents,” Johnson said. “The allegations are that consumers didn’t understand (commission rules), or that perhaps wasn’t their experience.”

Following the broadcast, RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston had this to say: “It was very educational and uplifting to see an industry icon like Brian Buffini both pointing out that the economics of our industry are stabilizing and also providing a new educational path forward for agents and brokers to invest in their career so they can provide the professionalism, solutions and transparency that buyers and sellers are looking for now in their real estate services.”