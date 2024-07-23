Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

In today’s dynamic social media landscape, trends evolve faster than a market listing. Staying ahead of the curve is more than just a good strategy—it’s essential for survival. Mastering the ever-changing social media landscape can be a challenge, but by engaging with your audience and keeping up with the latest social media trends, you will elevate your real estate business. From discovering trends to executing successful content, here’s how agents can transform their online presence and dominate the social media game.

Researching social media trends

Identify and follow top real estate influencers and industry leaders on platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Engage with their content and take note of the topics they discuss, as well as the types of posts they share that generate the most engagement.

Set up alerts for keywords related to real estate to receive notifications when new trends emerge. Look for hashtags that are commonly used on popular posts for inspiration and trending topics.

Join professional groups and forums on LinkedIn, Facebook and Reddit. These communities often discuss the latest trends and share valuable insights into trending topics and discussions across the industry. Attend webinars, online conferences and virtual meetings to stay informed about industry developments, such as the recent buyer agency discussions and commissions lawsuits.

Staying relevant

Keep up with market changes and new trends by subscribing to real estate newsletters, reading industry blogs, watching real estate webinars and listening to real estate podcasts.

Stay engaged with your audience by actively responding to comments, messages and reviews on your social media profiles. This engagement not only builds relationships, but keeps you in tune with what your audience cares about.

Regularly review your social media analytics to see which types of content are performing well. Adjust your strategy based on these insights to ensure you are meeting the needs and interests of your audience.

Understanding each social media platform

Navigating the diverse landscape of social media can feel like juggling multiple tasks at one, but each platform offers unique opportunities to connect with your audience and showcase your expertise. By understanding the strengths and best practices for each platform, you can craft targeted and relevant content that maximizes engagement and drives your efforts forward.

LinkedIn

Networking and thought leadership: Share industry insights, market reports and thought leadership articles. Connect with other professionals and participate in relevant discussions.

Content tip: Post article about market trends, investment tips and professional achievements.

Facebook

Community building: Share local events, community news and client testimonials. Ise Facebook Live for virtual tours and Q&A sessions.

Content tip: Post engaging visuals, host lives and create polls to interact with your audience.

X

Real-time updates: Share quick updates on new listings, open houses and market news. Engage with trending hashtags to increase visibility.

Content tip: Keep posts concise and use high-quality images or short videos to capture attention.

Instagram

Visual storytelling: Use high-quality images and videos to showcase properties and share BTS content. Utilize Stories and Reels for more engagement.

Content tip: Create aesthetically pleasing posts with professional photography, and use Stories to share daily updates and engage with followers.

YouTube

In-depth content: Create detailed property tours, market analysis videos and hot-to guides. Use SEO techniques to ensure your videos are discoverable.

Content tip: Invest in good video production equipment or a team to create engaging and informative content.

TikTok

Creative and fun Content: Ideal for short, engaging videos, you can showcase your properties in a unique way. Use trending sounds and challenges to increase your reach and appeal to a broader audience, especially yonder homebuyers. ‘

Content tip: Engage with trending hashtags and participate in popular trends to stay relevant. Use TikTok’s duet and stitch features to interact with other users and create collaborative content.

Staying up-to-date with social media trends is vital for real estate agents aiming to stay relevant and effectively engage with their audience. By leveraging each platform’s strengths, real estate professionals can create compelling and trending content that resonates and drives business success.

