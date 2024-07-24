Century 21 Real Estate LLC. continues to fortify the brand’s presence in the Empire State with its latest affiliation of veteran-owned Herman & Co. Real Estate based in Staten Island.

Since the brokerage’s founding in 2004 by current broker/owner, Herman Herrera, it has been responsible for over $1 billion in sales volume throughout Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York, and Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey, according to a release.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Standard Real Estate, Herrera and fellow broker Anthony Adipietro stated they look forward to tapping into the brand’s state-of-the-art marketing and branding tools. The company is already driven by both technological innovation as well as concierge-style personal service. With the backing of a nationally recognized brand such as Century 21, Herrera and Adipietro can now lean further into these focuses on a much larger scale.

“We stress creativity and innovation in everything we do, particularly when it comes to out-of-the-box problem solving,” said Adipietro. “Many of these solutions can be found in embracing the latest technological innovations. I won’t hesitate to be an early adopter in social media or other marketing tactics as I see this as the perfect way to elevate both ourselves and our clients’ properties. With the CENTURY 21® brand and technological tools at our disposal, we can tap into even larger audiences with less leg work on our end.”

Herrera said that much of the firm’s success can be attributed to its willingness to be a forward thinker in the real estate space. The company understands that every transaction is unique and requires a personal touch and creativity, which is where the firm thrives.

“Our two greatest assets in real estate are our people and our reputation,” said Herrera. “I joined this industry out of a desire to help families achieve the American Dream and every other person in our office also shares this value. I believe that it’s this genuine passion that allows us to consistently deliver for our clients while being happy to go the extra mile. Our affiliated agents and our clients always come first, and our reputation reflects that.”

“As an extension of one of the most lucrative real estate markets in the country, only the best of the best real estate professionals can succeed in Staten Island,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “For Herman’s company to be going on 20 years of operation in the area, that success speaks volumes about his abilities. It’s our honor to not only help a company that has sustained incredible success in a competitive market, but also to help someone who served our country and is now continuing to dedicate himself to serving others in everyday life.”

