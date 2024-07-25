Century 21 Real Estate LLC is fortifying the brand’s presence in the San Francisco Bay area with its latest affiliation of long-standing, multi-office firm Bay Realty, which previously affiliated with the brand in 2004.

The company consists of two offices, one just east of San Francisco proper in Berkeley and the other in San Ramon. Founded in 2003, the full-service brokerage is led by 25-year industry veteran Ray Sharma.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Bay Realty, the brokerage is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, having developed a reputation throughout the Greater Bay area for its multifaceted, holistic approach to client service. The firm assists clients with both residential and commercial buying and selling, including REO, luxury properties, commercial lots and lands.

“The CENTURY 21 brand offers unparalleled recognition and that’s an incredibly powerful tool to have at our disposal, especially here in the Bay Area,” said Sharma. “Not only that, but the brand’s internal identity also aligns perfectly with our values. We truly believe in committing to agent empowerment and individual dedication to our clients, which we can already feel being reciprocated within our new CENTURY 21 family.”

Sharma added, “Buying and selling real estate represents a significant moment of change in a person’s life. To be able to offer confidence and security during that process really goes a long way. No deal is too big or too small for us to devote our full time and effort towards, and we take great pride in making sure our client’s every need is addressed.”

“It takes the best of the best to succeed in the Bay Area, a market known for its rigorous competition and constant influx of new business,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “For Ray to not only be a 21-year constant in the area but to also be thriving after all this time is a glowing testament to his leadership style and grasp on the local industry. With his local expertise along with the international presence of the CENTURY 21 brand, we fully believe in Ray’s ability to become one of the most well-known names in real estate in the Bay Area.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.