Motto Mortgage has announced a new office in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Experience is now open and serving all markets throughout the Tar Heel State.

Motto Mortgage stated that its Experience office was established by Reva Sullivan, who also owns HomeSmart Connections real estate firm. The company stated that Sullivan is a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of business management and real estate experience.

“Motto Mortgage Experience offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Jacksonville,” said Reva Sullivan. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market.”

The Motto Mortgage Experience origination team brings over 33 years of combined mortgage experience to the brokerage, a release noted. Dail Perry will serve as the senior mortgage loan originator, and Sahar Sullivan and Auri Smith as mortgage loan originators.

In addition to helping their clients receive the smoothest homebuying process possible, the company stated that Sullivan and her team are dedicated advocates for the local community. They plan to host regular fundraisers and initiatives aimed at giving back and are excited to bring Motto Mortgage’s Mission Against Hunger efforts to Jacksonville and neighboring communities.

For more information, visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/experience-jacksonville.