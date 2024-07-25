CoreLogic, a leading national firm reporting on property intelligence and U.S. housing marketing knowledge, is regularly sourced in the media for its monthly Home Price Index (HPI), Single Family Rent Index (SFRI) and many more ongoing market research analysis and reporting. The firm also recently announced a new MLS service for homeownership called OneHomeowner™, which allows agents to invite homeowner clients to a private home portal where they can manage their home.

CoreLogic Chief Economist Selma Hepp will provide an economic update of the real estate industry, focusing on trends in the housing market and the impact of macroeconomic trends on the future of housing markets in an interactive session being held at RISMedia’s upcoming CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The session, titled, “Weaving Through the Mixed Signals of the Housing Market,” is taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 3:55-4:10 pm ET.

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

