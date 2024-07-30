If you’ve ever seen one of HomeServices of America CEO Gino Blefari’s motivational sessions at a real estate industry event, you probably left feeling reinvigorated, reinvested and inspired to make positive changes not only in your business, but maybe in your personal life as well.

This past year has been a newsworthy one for the brokerage giant, having settled its part as the largest of the original four brokerages targeted by the massive class-action commission lawsuits, for $250 million in April. Then, just days later, the firm was hit by the largest buyer suit (Batton) on similar allegations after lawyers refiled their accusations in a new federal district court outside the original jurisdiction. While the company agreed to make changes to policies, summarized in a letter to all employees from Blefari, it admitted no wrongdoing in both cases. In more breaking news in May, it was announced that Blefari, in addition to his current executive roles, would also take on the role of CEO of HSF Affiliates after former CEO Christy Budnick announced she was stepping down.

Through it all Blefaris’ unwavering commitment to his company and team have remained steadfast, offering inspirational and tested leadership in these unprecedented times in our industry. Blefari will share some of the insights that have led to his success in one of his renown motivational sessions at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Register Now!

In the session, titled, “Mindset and Routine: The Key to Success in Business and Life,” Blefari will unlock the secrets to achieving unparalleled success in both business and life through the transformative power of a winning mindset and disciplined routine.

This motivational session will empower attendees with practical strategies and inspiring insights to cultivate habits that lead to sustained excellence and personal fulfillment.

Join Blefari, CEO HomeServices of America and Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, in this not-to-be missed session on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 9:40-9:55 a.m.

Register Now!

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Buffini & Company

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

MoxiWorks

Sackcloth & Ashes

Host



American Home Shield

Cinch Home Services

Cloze

CRS Data

EXIT Realty

Final Offer

Homeowner.ai

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Luxury Presence

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Real Grader

Realtors Property Resource®

Realtor.com

REcolorado

ShowingTime+