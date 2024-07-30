United® Real Estate has announced a merger today between United Real Estate | Dallas and REAL Dallas Properties & Management, adding 70 agents to United’s Dallas operations and expanding its North Texas presence to more than 800 agents.

The company says in this move, REAL Dallas Properties will transition from a brokerage commission-split model to a transaction-fee model, allowing agents to retain 100% of the gross commission earned on each transaction. In doing so, United says it’s placing its agents in the best possible position to negotiate competitive client fees and win more business.



With the merger, REAL Dallas Properties’ agents gain access to United’s offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Frisco and Houston, a release stated. The union adds United’s differentiating marketing, support services and technology.

Broker and co-owner Luna Zenati explains why United was the right fit at the right time.



“We are thrilled about our merger with United because we feel the culture and commission model are the right fit,” Zenati says. “We are blending the best of both worlds: maintaining our culture and strong group of agents while adding a national partner and its array of resources at no cost to our agents. In this merger, they are getting a raise. Not to mention, they can access exciting services they never had before, such as PPO health plans, wealth management & retirement planning, LeadBoost, Marketing Hub and national training. We are upgrading and becoming better versions of ourselves.”

Co-owner Nieke Valadez commented on the benefits of United’s model, noting, “With upcoming changes in our industry, we are preparing our agents with the flexibility in how they do business. Our transition from a brokerage commission-split model to a transaction-fee model means they can negotiate more competitive client fees and win more business in any type of market. As owners, we spend most of our time caught up in daily brokerage activities, and this merger will eliminate much of those duties, allowing us to spend more time developing business relationships, recruiting and doing what we love–real estate. We are positioning ourselves to grow and expand resources so that our agents can better compete and win clients.”

Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate, commented on the synergies created in the union, adding, “It makes great sense for Luna and Nieke to be joining United today. Their experience and positive, passionate energy will contribute to our growth and success in the Greater Dallas operations, and their agents will have more services, support and tools that will provide a great lift to their businesses and client outcomes.”

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.