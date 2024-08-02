Pest control is essential any time of year but it is especially critical toward the end of the summer months. Summer’s sunny weather means more bugs and pesky critters are out and about, and as the weather begins to cool, those pests are likely to seek shelter in the climate-controlled home that you own.

Ignoring Seasonal Inspections

Regular inspections are critical to maintain your home throughout the year. Whether you’re talking general maintenance or pest prevention, skipping regular inspections can allow issues to go unnoticed before they become an expensive or critical problem. At the end of summer, be sure to conduct regular inspections of the interior and exterior of your home. search for any common signs of pests such as droppings, nests, damage or trails of insects. Addressing issues promptly will allow you to choose the least invasive and least expensive options first.

Neglecting Outdoor Cleanup

Summer brings a lot of yard maintenance, and it is easy to leave a lot of that evidence behind. Yard debris and green waste can serve as a home for pests in the late summer and early fall seasons. To prevent this, regularly clean up your yard to remove potential food sources and hiding places for uninvited pests. Trimming bushes and keeping your grass short will help to reduce pest propagation.

Forgetting to Seal Entry Points

Sealing entry points is a critical end-of-summer or early fall maintenance task that should be done every year. Caulking and weather-proofing can prevent insects from entering the home, while any holes or gaps should be covered with steel mesh to ensure critters like rats, squirrels and other pests don’t enter the building.

Storing Food Incorrectly

Accessible food is a boon for pests. Don’t let your pantry become a personal buffet for insects or rodents. Leaving food out can easily attract pests like ants, rodents and cockroaches. However, food in the pantry that is not stored in tight containers can do the same. To keep pests out of your kitchen, store your food and airtight containers, clean up spills immediately and keep countertops and flooring free of crumbs.

Allowing Standing Water

Standing water is a breeding ground for insect larvae. Even though water play is fun in the summer, it’s time to dump the water and remove the potential pest issue if you aren’t dealing with a properly balanced and chlorinated pool.