Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® announced the licensing agreement of their award-winning Only a REALTOR® campaign’s Box of Memories commercial with the recently merged Greater Tampa REALTORS® and Pinellas/Central Pasco REALTOR® Association.

“It takes a collective effort and investment to influence change on such a grand scale, and this licensing partnership continues our movement of reinforcing the essential role of REALTORS® across the nation,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® and BeachesMLS. “The need for consumer education and awareness has never been as critical as it is today, and the Only a Realtor® campaign addresses those needs regardless of market or demographic.”

The licensing agreement provides Greater Tampa REALTORS® and Pinellas/Central Pasco REALTORS® Association an expedited launch plan that brings the Box of Memories commercial to market in less than two months, a release stated. The plan—which includes media placement, media analytics, customized campaign commercial spot, digital ad assets, a consumer-friendly website and a comprehensive communications plan—will be displayed on social, search, YouTube, digital ads and connected TV platforms throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area.

“We are thrilled to partner with Broward, Palm Beaches, St. Lucie Realtors® on the ‘Only a REALTOR® campaign. In an industry with so many disruptors, it’s crucial to remind consumers that Realtors are dedicated to guiding them through the journey of home ownership,” said Jason Outman co-CEO of Greater Tampa REALTORS® and Pinellas/Central Pasco REALTOR® Association.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to showcasing the invaluable expertise and personal touch that only a professional Realtor can provide. Together, we are excited to help people turn their dreams of home ownership into reality,” said David Bennett co-CEO of Greater Tampa REALTORS® and Pinellas/Central Pasco REALTOR® Association.

The organization stated that licensing the campaign aims to increase awareness of the value and professionalism of using a REALTOR® as a trusted partner to guide buyers and sellers through each unique real estate transaction. This helps associations achieve a high-quality campaign that resonates with consumers and continues to add value to the REALTOR® brand.

For more information, visit https://rworld.com/.