The National Association of REALTORS® has announced the roster of its 2025 Leadership Academy class. Twenty REALTORS® from across the country have been chosen to participate in the 10-month program, which will prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR.

“The Leadership Academy develops and prepares upcoming leaders to help shape the real estate landscape at the local, state and national levels,” said 2024 NAR President Kevin Sears. “The diverse backgrounds and qualifications of this class are evidence of NAR’s commitment to inclusive growth, representation and professional development.”

NAR stated that the 20 REALTORS® selected will participate in a diverse range of educational experiences as they join a nationwide community of volunteer leaders. During the 10-month journey, participants will learn the history, structure and inner workings of NAR while gaining key insights designed to prepare them to serve in prominent leadership positions at all levels of the association.

The 2025 NAR Leadership Academy roster is as follows:

James Britto, California

Nakia Brooks, Georgia

Donna Cade, Georgia

Omar Capellan, Florida

William Curtis, Texas

Esteban Flores, Texas

Jennifer Flynn, New York

Danielle Fontes, California

Jennifer Higgins, California

Jessica Kish, Indiana

Betsy Laughlin, Colorado

Caron Ling, Hawaii

Tyson Lynch, Massachusetts

Heather Mull, Virginia

Lee Porter, Minnesota

Jennifer Swendiman, Kentucky

Jenni Viger, Georgia

Tiea Vincent, Florida

Kara Wisely, Florida

Soo Yu, New Jersey

The program will begin in January 2025 and culminate in November 2025 at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in Houston, Texas.

For more information about NAR’s Leadership Academy, including individual session summaries and resources for prospective 2026 applicants, visit nar.realtor/leadershipacademy. The application period for the 2026 class runs from November 4, 2024, through February 13, 2025.