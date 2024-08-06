Above, Melanie Cameron



With 30 years of experience behind her in a sought-after seaside market, Melanie Cameron knows what it takes to be successful: steadfast commitment, great communication, and a client-first approach that fosters lasting relationships.

“We are fortunate to work in a coastal market that draws people who want to live where they vacation,” Cameron said. “But where there is opportunity, there is also competition. You need to be the best to inspire the loyalty that results in referrals and repeat business.”

Cameron, a North Carolina native, earned a degree from Chapel Hill University and planned to go to law school. But a gap year after graduation and talks with friends and relatives in the real estate industry, gave her a new perspective.

Today, she leads a team of seven serving three southeast North Carolina coastal counties. They are top producers with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage posting $40 million in sales last year with 85 closed transactions.

Barbara Pronin: Sounds like you made the right decision, setting your sights on a real estate career. Were you always with your present company?

Melanie Cameron: No, I started with another firm when I was licensed in 1994. I worked hard and learned a lot—but Sea Coast Advantage had a great reputation, so I made the transition in ’97 because I wanted to be around seasoned agents from whom I could learn a lot more.

BP: When and why did you decide to create a team?

MC: I soon found myself working non-stop, and often late in the office because there was so much paperwork to manage—and I had a husband and a set of twins at home. One night when I was working late, Tim Milam, our broker, suggested it was time for me to hire an admin. It was scary to think of paying a salary, but it was really a good decision. Then I added another agent and my team just began to evolve.

BP: How is your team organized?

MC: I’m the primary listing agent. We have two buyer agents, a licensed admin who can show houses and help on both fronts—plus one closing coordinator, and a client care specialist.

BP: How do you manage the team so that everyone is on the same page?

MC: We have not had a lot of turn-over over the years, so we know each other well and we talk often throughout the day. We’ve developed a very helping culture in that we are all into standing in for one another whenever needed. But we do have a monthly, in-person meeting where we discuss the issues, celebrate individual successes, and do a bit of training—mostly systems training. And I have weekly one-on-one meetings with everyone so I know what they are working on and can help keep them motivated and accountable.

BP: What’s the average sale price in your market?

MC: Somewhere around $550,000, I think, although properties nearer to the beaches typically sell for $1 million or more.

BP: In your opinion, Melanie, what makes yours the go-to team?

MC: We are very knowledgeable about the markets we serve, the trends, the price points, the amenities—and we are passionate about building relationships by putting the client first. Most of our business today comes from referrals and repeat business. We are honest, reliable, and always available, and that’s why clients seek us out.

BP: Are you open to taking on more agents—and if so, what traits or talents do you look for?

MC: For me, it’s kind of a two-way interview, and sensing if we would all be compatible. We are always open to the right agent—a good people-person…a good communicator…someone who is passionate about doing what is right for the client, whether or not it means a paycheck.

BP: In what ways does your team give back to the communities you serve?

MC: We are all involved in local projects and organizations, and a portion of every closing goes to one of several local charities that mean a lot to us.

BP: What advice would you give to a team leader just starting out?

MC: First, be sure you have a great CRM. You will never have good control of your business without good database management. Second, be sure that the people you bring on mirror your ethics and your work style. I like to have good candidates chat with members of my team. It’s my decision, but the input from my teammates is valuable.

BP: And finally, Melanie, any ‘famous last words?’

MC: This is a tough business. Basically, you wake up every day unemployed. But the truth is, you get what you put in. If you work hard and are willing to make some sacrifice, the opportunity is boundless.

Cameron Team Listing



437 Moss Tree Drive

Wilmington, North Carolina



This exquisite Logan-built home is located in the prestigious gated community of Landfall on a beautiful lot with mature trees and meticulously maintained landscaping. Designed in the elegant Low Country style, the home features a charming front porch with a stamped concrete floor and a tongue and groove ceiling. At the rear of the home, a screened porch and patio overlook the golf course and lush greenery. Inside, the open floor plan accommodates 3 to 4 bedrooms, including a finished room over the garage with a full bath.

The living room has a natural gas fireplace flanked by lighted built-in shelves. It flows seamlessly into a spacious kitchen with a large central island, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a natural gas 5-burner cooktop. The luxurious primary suite includes a trey ceiling, walk-in closet with wood shelving, dual vanities, and a large walk-in shower.

To view the full listing, click here.