The Jason Mitchell Group has announced record-breaking Q2 earnings with a net profit of $3.98 million, marking a 24% increase from 2023. The company said this achievement underscores its operational efficiency and its continued dominance in the real estate industry.

JMG stated it wrapped up 2023 with 8,100+ transactions and a total sales volume of $4.3 billion, and its current pacing for 2024 is set for over 10,000 transactions and 5.1 billion in volume.

“Our achievements in 2024 thus far are attributed to two factors: 1. Continued support from current real estate partners and additional partnership. 2. Opening additional market centers across the U.S.,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “We are not just in the business of real estate; we are building lasting connections and creating value for our clients and partners. As we certainly celebrate our success, we look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in the real estate industry for both our clients and partners for years to come.

Mitchell attributes this growth to JMG’s focus on relationship-based values, fostering trust and long-term partnerships within the real estate community. He said that this approach has been the cornerstone of JMG’s strategy, driving the group’s production achievements and reinforcing its reputation for reliability and client satisfaction.

For more information about JMG and its services, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com/.