Anthony Lamacchia was named 2024 REALTOR® of the Year by the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS® at its Annual Awards & Networking Breakfast in Boston.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in the selection process,” said Lamacchia. “It’s a privilege to be part of a profession that makes such a profound impact on people’s lives. I just want to say that I appreciate everyone’s work and I love what we do, and I love what we do on behalf of consumers.”

GBAR stated it “honors their members for their hard work and dedication to the real estate profession” during this event with six awards. To be considered for REALTOR® of the Year, GBAR recognizes an outstanding REALTOR® who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the real estate profession and local community during the previous 18 months. Qualifications include participation and service to the REALTOR® organization on the local, state and national levels, business accomplishments and involvement in local community initiatives and membership and support of civic and charitable organizations.

“Our new REALTOR® of the Year has shown an incredible level of commitment to service and engagement in their community especially over the past year,” said Dino Confalone, GBAR 2023 REALTOR® of the Year. “A participant on several local association committees, our recipient’s volunteerism has been focused primarily on advocacy, programming, and initiatives…Known for his high energy and entrepreneurial spirit, our new REALTOR® of the Year is a frequent speaker and panelist at national real estate conferences who also regularly shares industry knowledge and business acumen with agents nationwide.”

Looking to see some of Anthony Lamacchia’s industry expertise in action? Join us in our upcoming webinar as Lamacchia and other industry experts discuss how they’re handling new commission guidelines, risk management, agent training, client conversations and more to help you adapt to new regulations and continue thriving in the post-settlement environment. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your knowledge and keep your business on track.

Register today and receive a free replay!

DATE: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

TIME: 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

For more information about Lamacchia Realty, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/.