Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

Per the latest survey by Freddie Mac, mortgage rates experienced a noticeable drop during the first week of August 2024–the lowest rate in over a year, in fact.

The 30-year mortgage rate is 6.47% , down from 6.73% the previous week and an almost .5% drop from the previous year.

The-15 year mortgage rate is 5.63% , down 5.99% from the previous week and from 6.34% the prior year.

Unsurprisingly, this drop was accompanied by an uptick of mortgage applications– the Mortgage Bankers Association said that for the week of August 2, 2024, applications increased by 6.9%.

Since reaching 7% in October 2022, mortgage rates have largely not fallen far below the 7% threshold. These latest results are some of the first concrete signs that rates might finally be dropping in a more sustained fashion, after a forecasted turnaround at the start of 2024 did not pan out.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, attributed the large drop to economic uncertainty (such as the noticeable stock market drop on Monday August 5).

“Mortgage rates plunged this week to their lowest level in over a year following the likely overreaction to a less than favorable employment report and financial market turbulence for an economy that remains on solid footing,” said Khater.

United Mortgage is currently anticipating the Federal Reserve will be making an interest rate cut and is preparing for a “refinance boom” that even a small cut could bring.