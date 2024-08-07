Mortgage applications increased 6.9% from one week earlier, reaching the highest volume seen since January of this year, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Applications Survey for the week ending August 2, 2024.

This week’s data:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 6.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 6% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 16% from the previous week and was 59% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 0.3% compared with the previous week and was 11% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 41.7% of total applications from 38.2% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.3% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.4% from 14.2% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 14.3% from 13.5% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.4% from 0.5% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.55% from 6.82%, with points decreasing to 0.58 from 0.62 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) decreased to 6.77% from 7.07%, with points decreasing to 0.50 from 0.53 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.49% from 6.69%, with points decreasing to 0.79 from 0.84 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.03% from 6.27%, with points increasing to 0.74 from 0.49 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 5.91% from 6.22%, with points increasing to 0.72 from 0.45 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

MBA’s take:

“Mortgage rates decreased across the board last week and mortgage application volume reached its highest level since January of this year. The 30-year fixed rate fell to 6.55%, reaching its lowest level since May 2023, following doveish communication from the Federal Reserve and a weak jobs report, which added to increased concerns of an economy slowing more rapidly than expected,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist. “As a result of lower rates, refinance applications increased across all loan types, particularly for VA loans, and were almost 60% higher than it was at this time last year and were at its highest level in two years.”

Added Kan, “Despite the downward movement in rates, purchase activity only saw small gains, with an increase in conventional purchase applications offset by decreases in government purchase applications. For-sale inventory is beginning to increase gradually in some parts of the country and home buyers might be biding their time to enter the market given the prospect of lower rates.”