Realty ONE Group has announced Derek Carlson—founder, CEO and broker of MVP Realty Associates, LLC—as the new CEO and Broker for Realty ONE Group MVP in Florida.

“Joining Realty ONE Group MVP is not just a career milestone—it’s a strategic move towards empowering REALTORS® in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment,” Carlson shared. “This role allows me to offer unparalleled resources and support in an independent setting, dedicated entirely to helping Realtors excel and achieve their dreams.”

Realty ONE stated that Carlson’s transition comes at a time of unprecedented change within the real estate industry. The company has recently been recognized as the #1 real estate brand for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® ranking. With an expansive network of approximately 20,000 REALTORS®, the company is renowned for its 100% commission model, leading-edge marketing strategies, exclusive ONE Luxe luxury division, comprehensive coaching and more. As of 2024, the firm has achieved 57,000 YTD closings, totaling approximately $23 billion in sales volume.

“This new chapter with Realty ONE Group represents a transformative leap forward,” Carlson added. “With cutting-edge technology, innovative marketing, and robust branding at our core, Realty ONE Group MVP is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the real estate landscape.”

For more information, visit https://realtyonegroupmvp.com.