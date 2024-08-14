CubiCasa, a software firm specializing in floor planning technology, has announced a new partnership with brokerage franchise NextHome. Together, NextHome and CubiCasa will aim to attach a floor plan to all NextHome listings.

“We are thrilled to partner with CubiCasa. In today’s real estate market, agents need to demonstrate their value more than ever,” said James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome. “CubiCasa provides one of the easiest and most effective tools to do that, and we want our NextHome members joining the mission to include a floor plan for all of their customers.”

Through the partnership, NextHome members will get access to special discounts on CubiCasa products, as well as CubiCasa’s growing roster of CubiCasa Preferred Photographers who are actively using CubiCasa in all of their listing photo shoots today.

Keith Robinson, chief strategy officer of NextHome, added: “By integrating floor plans into our listings, we are not only enhancing the property information available to buyers but also giving our agents a competitive edge in proving their value, particularly in the current commission landscape. And we love that our Buyer’s Agents can use CubiCasa during home showings to provide floor plans to their customers too.”

“Partnering with NextHome is a pivotal step in our mission to attach a floor plan to every listing in the United States,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “James, Keith and the whole NextHome team are extremely forward looking at getting their brokers and agents prepared for the future.”

For more information, visit www.cubi.casa.